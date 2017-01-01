Hutchinson center to break ground for $23 million project

A Hutchinson hospital is getting ready to break ground on a $23 million expansion project.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the official groundbreaking for the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center project is planned for Jan. 5.

The hospital said in a news release that the project includes a new $18 million intensive care unit. Work on the 15,000-square-foot ICU addition will begin in June and is scheduled to be completed in December 2018.

The 18-bed facility will contain larger rooms and new equipment. To make room for construction, the ICU was temporarily moved to the fourth floor of the hospital in 2014 and will operate from there until construction is complete.

There also will be a $5 million upgrade to the hospital’s electrical and mechanical grid.