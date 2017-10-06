Hutch Pounces on South Miscues in 49-14 Win

Not only do great football teams rarely make mistakes, but they capitalize on them.

Hutchinson took advantage of four Salina South errors, cruising to a 49-14 victory at Gowans Stadium.

On South’s first offensive play, senior quarterback Casey Lanoue lost the handle of the rock. Hutch recovered at the Cougar 47-yard line and used its offensive drive to find the goal line. Senior tailback Brody Smith plunged in for a one-yard score with 3:57 to go in the first.

Salina South answered with a ground attack, led by senior running back Tanner Parret. The steady senior spun off tacklers for a 24-yard TD with 1:06 remaining in the opening stanza.

From there, it was all Hutch. After a 15-yard penalty on South, Hutch scored a few plays later. Senior fullback Joesiah Galindo found the end zone for a one-yard score with 7:21 to go in the second. On the final play of the half, South committed another 15-yard infraction with no time on the clock. That set up a 34-yard touchdown throw from Tre’Vaughn Jones to Davian Vigil to make it 21-7 at the break.

Lanoue had a similar start to the second half as he did in the first as he lost the ball on the second play of the half. The Salthawks marched down the field and Tayezhan Crough punched the ball into the end zone from three yards out with 8:31 left in the third. Lanoue bounced back with a seven-yard TD with 2:52 remaining in the third, trimming the deficit to 35-14.

Parret ended up with 57 yards and a score on 15 carries. Lanoue rushed 15 times for 98 yards and a TD. Hutch racked up 307 total yards on 66 plays.

South fell to 1-5 overall, 1-2 in the AVCTL-I. The Cougars head to Derby (5-1) next Friday.