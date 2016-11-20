Hutch Man Hurt in 2 Car Crash

Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff's Office

A Hutchinson man was transported to the hospital after a 2 car crash at a Saline County intersection.

Deputies were called to Kipp and Magnolia Roads Wednesday afternoon just before 4:30pm after John Armstrong, 45 of Hutchinson reportedly ran a stop sign on Magnolia in his 2002 Honda Accord and hit a 2006 Nissan Altima that was headed northbound on Kipp.

Rex Cearley, 59 of Abilene was not hurt in the accident that caused major damage to both vehicles.

Armstrong was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and was cited for failing to stop at a posted sign.

Rodney Hayes, 48 of Hillsboro was a passenger in the Accord and was not injured.