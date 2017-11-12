Hunting Brings Big Money to Kansas

Thousands of hunters were in Kansas fields over the weekend for the opening of pheasant season, benefiting hundreds of businesses and philanthropies.

Kansas has long been a bird-hunting destination for hunters, who spend money on lodging, gas, food and other services while they’re here. Hunters provide many rural communities with an important economic boost each year.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism hunting is big business and important to the state economy.

Up to 50,000 hunters were expected to hunt this weekend, and traveling hunters spend a minimum of $150 per night for rooms, meals and gasoline. Hunting adds about $400 million to the Kansas economy.

Officials remind hunters that landowner permission is required before hunting on private land, whether the land is posted or not. Land posted with purple paint on fence posts is the same as land posted with “Hunting By Written Permission Only” signs and both types require written permission before hunting.

Pheasant and Quail season opened over the weekend, and runs through Jan. 31.

