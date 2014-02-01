Human Remains Found in Southern Kansas Farm Field

Authorities in southern Kansas’ Sedgwick County say human remains have been found in a farm field just outside of Wichita’s city limits.

Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning says the remains were found shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday by the property owner while he was mowing.

Dehning tells The Wichita Eagle that it’s too early to tell the age and gender of the person whose remains were found, or whether any foul play was involved.

Dehning says the effort to identify the remains continues.

No additional details were available.