HS FB Coaches Corner: 9-30

Week five of high school football is in the books!

With the start of a new athletic year leads to another edition of the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant on Westport Boulevard in Salina.

For the first time on the program, Minneapolis joins in on the fun with the addition of head coach Jhon Haehn. Coach Haehn hops on with Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Salina Central’s Mike Hall, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt.

The time is different, though, running on Saturday mornings from 8 to 9.

Scores from Friday, September 29

Newton 42, Salina Central 20

Goddard 38, Salina South 0

Ellsworth 38, Sacred Heart 27

Ell-Saline 14, Hutchinson Trinity 6

Southeast of Saline 53, Minneapolis 13