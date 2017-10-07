HS FB Coaches Corner: 10/7

Mother nature had fun with many teams across Kansas on Friday night.

Some teams were able to complete games while others had to postpone to today.

Despite the weather issues, the Coaches Corner from Russell’s Restaurant rolled on. The show takes place every Saturday from 8 to 9 am.

With games being moved, only Salina South coach Sam Sellers, Salina Central coach Mike Hall and Ell-Saline coach Terry King joined the program.

Scores from Friday, October 6

Hutchinson 49, Salina South 14

Derby 34, Salina Central 0 – game called at 11:30 mark in third quarter

Games moved to Saturday, October 7

Plainville vs Sacred Heart at 1 pm in Russell, Kan. – Plainville has 21-0 lead with 11:11 in second quarter

Southeast of Saline at Beloit at 3 pm

Ellsworth at Minneapolis at 4 pm – Ellsworth leads 14-0 at halftime

Ell-Saline at Sterling – CANCELED; declared no contest