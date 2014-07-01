Hit and Run Driver Sought

This photo is a 2016 Toyota Scion and is for identification purposes only.

Salina Police are looking for a car that hit two bicycle riders and then fled the scene.

Police say that at around 11:20 Thursday night three bicyclist were stopped along the north curb line in the 2000 block of of Iron.

A car which was headed west on Iron swerved right and struck two of the three subjects. One bicyclist had a broken left ankle and lacerations to the back of his head. The second subject received minor cuts and scrapes.