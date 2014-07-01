ksal.com

Hit and Run Driver Sought

KSAL Staff - March 24, 2017 4:30 pm

This photo is a 2016 Toyota Scion and is for identification purposes only.

Salina Police are looking for a car that hit two bicycle riders and then fled the scene.

Police say that at around 11:20 Thursday night three bicyclist were stopped along the north curb line in the 2000 block of of Iron.

A car which was headed west on Iron swerved right and struck two of the three subjects. One bicyclist had a broken left ankle and lacerations to the back of his head. The second subject received minor cuts and scrapes.

This vehicle was was reported to be a white two-door 2013-2016 Toyota Scion. There will be damage to right (passenger) front end and right side.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

