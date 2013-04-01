Hit and Run Driver Cited

A Salina man was cited for a hit and run accident last week after two bike riders were knocked down in a parking lot.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 18-year-old Ryan Louthan was given a citation to appear in court for an alleged incident that occurred around 11:30pm Thursday in the 2000 block of E. Iron.

Police say Louthan was westbound on E. Iron and swerved into a parking lot entry way – striking two men who were standing nearby with their bicycles.

The collision broke 18-years-old Tyler Kirk’s left ankle and also left him with a cut on the back of his head. Joey Soulivong, 19 of Salina was not injured.

Captain Forrester says following the accident police used their Facebook page to post a description of the suspect’s vehicle and were able to locate Louthan the next day.

He is now facing charges of reckless driving and failure to report an injury accident.