Hilton Garden Inn and Eisenhower Convention Center to Open Soon

Salina will soon have something that it hasn’t had in over 40 years. A new hotel and convention center that has been under construction since late 2015 will soon be complete in South Salina.

Officials are excited about the soon-to-be-completed Hilton Garden Inn and Eisenhower Convention Center. Owner Stanley Weilert tells KSAL News that hotel, and attached convention center will be first class.

The hotel will feature over 100 rooms. The convention center will have five rooms with a seating capacity of over 500 people.

The Eisenhower Convention Center will be able to host gatherings of up to about 550 people. With the adjoining hotel having about 100 rooms it means that there will be plenty of overflow for other hotels in the area. And that overflow will be good for other businesses in the community as well.

Weilert say that the Hilton Garden Inn and Eisenhower Convention Center is about 85 percent complete.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the city has lost business in the past because there is no premiere convention center. The new facility is already generating interest. Several planners from regional and national conventions have already made site visits.

The last time Salina had a facility of this caliber is when a Holiday Inn Holidome was built on west Crawford Street in the 1970s.

Weilert owns several other hotel properties in Salina as well. He adds that support from the city, the chamber of commerce, and the community make Salina an attractive place to do business.