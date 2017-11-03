High School Gameday Preview: 11/3

Playoffs roll on Friday night across Kansas!

But, get settled in for a night filled with fun as three area schools gear up for battle on the gridiron.

Salina South (3-6) at Eisenhower (4-5) on Y93.7

This showdown could be the best in Kansas tonight. Salina South’s strength is its defense. The Cougars held Liberal to just 12 yards in the second half last Friday. The defensive line of Ethan Resley, Isaac Mitchell and Jayden Miller is quite stingy. But, the key cog to Eisenhower: the offensive line. The Tigers’ front five averages 273 pounds, anchored by 300-plus big fellas Bryce Bluma and Matt Cook. Eisenhower is hot, winning its last four games, including a 35-28 dub over Great Bend. The winner moves on to face No. 1 Goddard.

Ell-Saline (7-1) at Sedgwick (5-4) on Real Country 101.7

Ell-Saline might have been handled 54-0 by Smith Center last week, but the Cardinals are feeling great going into tonight’s showdown. It’s a rematch from week one to open the Class 2-1A playoffs. Ell-Saline won the battle of the Cards 31-21, but Sedgwick is playing much better late in the season. In its last four contests, Sedgwick has outscored opponents 208-14. Plus, Sedgwick had a narrow 38-35 defeat to 8-2 Marion. This should be a slugfest.

Collegiate (5-4) at Smoky Valley (8-1) on 95.5 The Rock

Don’t be fooled by the record of Collegiate. The Spartans last year had an early exit last year when they fell to Holcomb. Going into the playoffs, Collegiate was 6-3. This year, a win shy of the same record. In four wins this year, the Spartans have put up 35 or more points. The regular-season posting is a bit deceiving, but the Smoky Valley Vikings’ mark is not. After a week two stumbling to Larned, the Vikes ripped of seven straight wins to close out the regular season. Smoky Valley flexed its muscles in the district championship last week, beating Clay Center 30-16. Tailback Kyle Anderson continues to be the workhorse and should receive a steady dose of work tonight.