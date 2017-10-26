High School Gameday Preview: 10/26 & 10/27

The regular season ends this week?!

Ugh.

Football is always over in the blink of an eye. Luckily, the postseason is just around the corner as teams in Classes 6A and 5A get geared up for the playoffs.

Smith Center (7-1) at Ell-Saline (7-0) on Real Country 101.7 – THURSDAY

At the start of the season, there was a chance of this taking place. Ell-Saline and Smith Center knew both squads could compete for the district championship. The Redmen were a game shy of making it a battle of two undefeated teams. It’ll still have that feel as Smith Center is steamrolling opponents. SC has outscored its past two challengers 148-0. Actually, following the 23-0 shutout loss to Phillipsburg, the Redmen have scored 347 to 26. Absurd. Ell-Saline doesn’t have those kind of numbers, but the Cardinals do have plenty of talent and have faced more adversity the past two weeks. Ell-Saline squeaked by Sacred Heart 28-21 last Friday while also needing a second-half comeback to sink winless Republic County in week seven. Nonetheless, Brookville should be the place to be at tonight.

Beloit (5-3) at Minneapolis (2-6) on 92.7 The New Zoo – THURSDAY

While some district championships are on the line, Beloit and Minneapolis meet up for nothing but pride on the table. Beloit lost to Marsyville 56-28 to open district action, following that up with a 12-0 defeat to Riley County. As for Minneapolis, the Lions fell to Riley County 53-0 and Marysville 77-12. Both teams try to end the 2017 campaign on a high note and send out seniors the right way.

Salina Central (0-8) at Goddard (8-0) on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL

The Mustangs continue to battle, but they fell a bit short to cross-town rival Salina South 38-14. Central was down 31-0, but SC was just a few plays away from changing the game. The Mustangs were 0-for-3 on fourth down attempts in the first half and suffered from penalties. A perfect game has to be played is the Mustangs want to snap a 17-game losing skid as Goddard has quarterback Blake Sullivan back. The All-State quarterback was spectacular in his return, helping the Lions down Newton 48-14.

Salina South (2-6) at Liberal (6-2) on Y93.7

Salina South is coming off a high after downing rival Salina Central for the seventh-straight time. The Cougars were able to pick up 353 total yards, 282 coming in the ground game with QB Casey Lanoue and RB Tanner Parret. Liberal knows a thing, or two, about the rushing attack. The Redskins are led by sophomore quarterback Syris Dunlap, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2017. The Redskins were 4-5 a year ago, but have flipped the switch for their first winning season since 2005. It’s a long road trip, but one worth making.

Sacred Heart (1-7) at Republic County (0-8) on FM 104.9

It’s been a tough season for both Sacred Heart and Republic County. However, both squads aren’t giving up yet. Sacred Heart is coming off its best performance since week four versus Southeast of Saline as the Knights almost pulled off the upset, losing to Ell-Saline 28-21. As for the Buffaloes, they played to within two points of Russell while also leading unblemished Ell-Saline after a half a couple weeks ago. Again, pride is on the line, but that doesn’t mean this won’t be a fun game to watch.

Smoky Valley (7-1) at Clay Center (6-2) on 95.5 The Rock

This very well could be the best showdown in the state this week. Smoky Valley is on the train tracks and doesn’t plan on stopping, winning six consecutive contests. The latest was a 43-12 stomping of Chapman, securing a playoff spot for the Vikings. The Vikes have scored 101 points in the last nine quarters of football. Don’t overlook Clay Center, though. The Tigers have been impressive with the only two losses coming at the hands of Marysville and Phillipsburg. Clay Center bounced Rock Creek 44-14 last week. The Tigers have scored 140 points to opponents’ 28.

Abilene (2-6) at McPherson (7-1) on The General 1560 KABI

Abilene has had more downs than ups in 2017. The Cowboys have been eliminated from postseason play. They also have sealed their fate of having their first losing campaign since 2012. Still, a victory over an impressive McPherson squad would make up for the woes. The Bulldogs don’t have that in their plans, though. Since a week two defeat to Maize South, McPherson has rattled off six-straight victories.