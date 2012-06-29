Heavy Rain, Severe Weather Possible

More rain, and even some severe weather, is possible across the area as the weekend approaches.

According to the National Weather Service, additional rounds of heavy rainfall are expected across parts of central and eastern Kansas through Friday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 2” are likely across central Kansas with lesser amounts further south closer to the Oklahoma state line.

Periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms will affect much of central Kansas through Friday night. Additional rounds of heavy rain may begin to cause some flooding concerns and a Flood watch remains in effect a large portion of north central Kansas.

Severe thunderstorms are likely along a cold front as it moves into central Kansas late Friday afternoon and evening. The main risks will be damaging winds of 60-70 mph and large hail perhaps to half-dollar size.

The threat for severe weather with damaging winds of 60-70 mph and half dollar sized hail will begin across central Kansas by around 5 pm. Storms will race eastward along a southeastward moving cold front impacting the Kansas Turnpike area by 9-10 pm. Storms are expected to diminish as they move east of the Turnpike through the early morning hours, though locally strong storms and some with heavy rain will remain possible.

