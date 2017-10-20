ksal.com

Heavy Equipment Damaged

KSAL Staff - October 18, 2017 12:09 pm

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone smashed the glass on a front end loader with a couple of rocks.

Police say sometime between 5pm Monday and 8am Tuesday morning, someone broke two windows on a Komatsu front end loader that was parked in the 2100 block of W. Crawford.

The equipment is owned by CB Trucking of Lincoln, Kansas and damage was estimated at $1,000.

