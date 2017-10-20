Heavy Equipment Damaged

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone smashed the glass on a front end loader with a couple of rocks.

Police say sometime between 5pm Monday and 8am Tuesday morning, someone broke two windows on a Komatsu front end loader that was parked in the 2100 block of W. Crawford.

The equipment is owned by CB Trucking of Lincoln, Kansas and damage was estimated at $1,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.