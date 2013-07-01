ksal.com

Salina, KS

Haysville Contractor Fined

KSAL Staff - November 16, 2017 7:20 am

A Haysville contractor is being fined for deceptive practices.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced yesterday Bradley Rogers will pay more than 50-thousand-dollars for actions against four consumers, three of whom were elderly. Prosecutors say the owner of Rogers Contracting threatened to sue one person who didn’t hire him after a free estimate. Rogers also was accused of threatening to sue two homeowners who complained the price and scope of their projects changed without their permission.

