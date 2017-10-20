Hays Shuts Out Abilene 36-0

The Abilene Cowboys entered a must win situation against Hays Friday on Senior Night in Abilene. The reason being the Cowboys lost in overtime 28-27 at Wamego last week and next week Abilene faces #2 ranked McPherson, who has won six straight games. The win didn’t happen though for Abilene as Hays dominated in a 36-0 victory over the Cowboys.

Hays entered the game with a 2-5 record and has lost four straight but have faced the toughest schedule in 4A Division I according to the Prep Power Index. The Indians calling card all season has been their defense and it was dominant tonight against the Cowboys. Abilene was held to their second lowest offensive total of the season as they finished with 164 yards. The Cowboys turned over the football three times on downs inside of the Hays five yard line.

One area where the Indians have struggled this season has been their offense. It wasn’t the case tonight as Hays finished with 314 yards which included 289 on the ground. The Indians were led by Sophomore Hayden Brown who finished with 117 yards on 10 carries and 2 touchdowns. Junior Keaton Markley led the Indians with 134 yards on 11 attempts and scored on a 64 yard touchdown run.

Abilene fell to 2-6 with the loss and has lost four straight games. The Cowboys will wrap up the regular season next week at McPherson. The Bullpups defeated Wamego 47-0 Friday. Hays improved to 3-5 with the victory and will host Wamego next Friday with the winner moving on to the postseason as district runner-up.