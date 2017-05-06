Hays Police Kill Escaped Bull

A bull that escaped from a Kansas veterinarian who owned it spent about 20 minutes on the loose before being shot and killed by a police officer after attempts to corral and sedate the animal failed.

Police in Hays say no people were injured after the bull’s escape Saturday, though two vehicles were damaged by the animal.

Police say officers and volunteers tried to keep the bull outside Hays’ city limits. They say the officers decided to shoot the animal as it moved toward a more-populated area and approached the business district.

The veterinarian removed the bull from the scene.