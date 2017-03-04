Hays Man Severely Beaten and Robbed at Salina Motel

Salina Police are investigating after a man from Hays was beaten and then had his car stolen by the assailants at a Salina motel.

Capt. Paul Forrester says that the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 22 between 2:20-6:20 P.M. at the Red Carpet Inn at 222 E. Diamond Dr.

The 69-year-old victim, Larry Long of Hays was in his room around 2 P.M. when four assailants; one white female, one black female and two black men, entered his room.

The suspects proceeded to beat up Long and stole various items that belonged to him including his wallet with credit cards, Samsung tablet, phone and his car–a 2000 Cadillac Seville.

Forrester says that the Cadillac is four door and white in color with a Kansas license plate 702 DNV.

Long’s injuries included severe facial lacerations and two black eyes. The total value of what was taken from Long is $3,500.

Authorities are still searching for the 2000 Cadillac Seville as well as the four assailants. Salina Police have put out an alert all over the state.