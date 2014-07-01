Hammer Swung at Parents

A discipline issue inside a Salina home leads to the arrest of an 18-year-old male.

Police officers were called to a house in the 600 block of S. 10th on Wednesday evening to the report of a son threatening his parents with a hammer.

Police say Joshua James was upset with his mom and dad about a discipline decision they had made, and he threatened to kill them with a hammer.

James broke the screen door as he left the residence and was arrested by officers when he returned around 6:15pm.

He’s now facing charges of criminal threat and criminal damage to property.