Halloween Spirit Takes Over Downtown Salina

photo by Jeff Haines

The streets of downtown Salina were alive with the spirit of Halloween Saturday night. Zombies, and other assorted costumed characters were roaming the streets and sidewalks participating in Salina Downtown’s fourth zombie-themed “pub crawl” event “Zombie Pub Crawl 4: The Shriekquel”.

Many were dressed in the macabre as they enjoyed their favorite cold beverages, but there was also a large number who chose to dress as some sort of other costumed character. Some even dressed in groups. Of course there were groups of zombies. But there were other groups including a group who dressed as the Village People and a group who dressed as the Men’s U.S. Olympic Swim Team among others.

Pub crawlers were able to walk, crawl, skip, or hop between eight different downtown participating bars and restaurants that included:

Big Nose Kate’s

Blue Skye Brewery & Eats

Coops Pizzeria

Heart of Dixie

Martinelli”s Little Italy

Paramount Bar

Rendezvous Bar

Santa Cruz Burritos

Several of the participating businesses opened up their windows and doors and took the festivities outside onto the sidewalk. Several also had bands playing live music.

Prior to the event Hays Academy of Hair Design hosted a Zombie Boo-tique, offering zombie make-overs.

For those that might have had a little too much to drink, Sunflower Taxi offered free rides home.

Pub crawl events in downtown Salina are proving to be popular, with what have become annual Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day themed crawls.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

All Photos by Jeff Haines

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.