Hall Lands Job at Missouri School District

Outgoing Salina USD 305 Superintendent Bill Hall has landed a new job at a school district in Missouri.

The West Plains Daily Quill reports that Hall has been hired as the new Willow Springs school district superintendent. Willow Springs is a town of about 2,200 people located in the Ozarks area of Southern Missouri near the Arkansas state line.

Hall resigned back on April 11th as the superintendent at the Salina USD 305 School District, where he had been since 2011. His resignation was effective June 30th.

According to the newspaper, Hall will begin his new job in Missouri starting July 5th. The publication added that Hall and his fiance plan to move to Willow Springs in the coming month.