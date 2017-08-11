Hailstorm Pounds Trego County

Trego County authorities are tallying the damage after a storm carrying large hail damaged homes and businesses throughout the county.

Emergency Management Director Kathleen Fabrizius says softball-sized hail hit the county Thursday afternoon, overturning vehicles, downing power lines and causing accidents across the county.

She says windows at the courthouse, a nursing home and the WaKeeney Family Care Center were blown out. The hospital was closed and patients were routed to the emergency room during the storm. Power was out for several hours in WaKeeney and parts of the county.

Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman Tod Hileman says there was evidence of a tornado near Cedar Bluff Lake in north-central Kansas after the storm brought down power lines and trees. Thick fog developed in the area, causing numerous crashes.