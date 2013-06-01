Gun Pointed at Woman

A Salina man was transported from KCMO back to Saline County to face charges of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that 26-year-old DeAnthony M. Ford was booked into jail in connection to an incident that began at the City/County Building, 300 W. Ash on August 4.

Police say Ford confronted a woman who is in her 20’s inside the building, taking an infant girl the two share custody of and got in his car. The woman joined him in the vehicle and as they rolled into the 700 block of E. Elm, Ford allegedly reached under his seat, grabbed a semi-auto handgun and pointed at her – telling her to “get out.”

Metro Police in Kansas City, Mo. arrested Ford later that afternoon around 4pm and took the baby into protective custody.

Ford was brought back to Salina on Thursday after his Missouri warrants were processed in KC.

He is now facing charges that could include aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, child passenger safety and domestic battery.