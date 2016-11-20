Gun Pointed at Salina Woman

Police are looking for a known suspect who pushed the muzzle of a revolver into the face of a female acquaintance.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that a domestic dispute turned violent in a central Salina home on Monday night around 10:30pm.

Officers interviewed a woman in her 20’s who told them the man pushed her around and hit her before threatening her with the gun.

Police say the woman had bruises on her arm and shoulder and had red marks on her neck as well.

The victim did not contact police about the incident until Tuesday afternoon.