Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred in the 1100 block of W. Republic sometime Tuesday between 7:45am and 5pm.

Police say someone broke a window to gain access to a home and removed a Taurus .45 caliber handgun, a laptop computer, cell phone and a couple of Football State Championship rings from Salina Central’s run in 2001 and 2002.

Total loss and damage is listed at $1,180.