Gun Ban at Kansas Hospitals May Cost $25M

The cost of upgrading security at Kansas’ major mental hospitals in Osawatomie and Larned in order to avoid allowing concealed carry firearms in the building could reach $25 million.

A state law beginning in July requires an open-door policy at the two hospitals serving people with severe mental illnesses unless extraordinary security measures have been taken to protect patients. The same law requires Kansas’ community mental health centers, public hospitals and public universities to allow individuals with concealed guns if there is no airport-level screening at building entrances.

Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Tim Keck told a House committee Thursday that the statute applies to the state hospitals, and it could cost an estimated $25 million to install metal detection equipment and bolster security staff.

—

Associated Press information from: The Topeka Capital-Journal