Gun and Pot Found in Car

A traffic stop leads to a drug related arrest. A Salina Police officer pulled over a car driven by 29-year-old Cory Davenport in the 900 block of S. Broadway just before 1am Friday morning.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, the officer noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the 2005 Chrysler 300.

Further investigation led to the discovery of nearly 9 pounds of pot packaged up as well as a .45-caliber Glock model 30 handgun.

Davenport was arrested on numerous charges including distribution of marijuana, criminal use of a weapon and drug paraphernalia.

Police say a male passenger in the car was released and will not face any charges.



