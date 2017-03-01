Guilty Verdict in Salina Murder Trial

A Salina man has been found guilty of killing a Nebraska man at a Salina motel. Court officials tell KSAL News that a jury came back with a guilty verdict on Wednesday against 22-year-old DiAntre Lemmie on charges that include 1st degree murder.

A trial for Lemmie started last week, in connection with the April 2016 death of 32-year-old Adonis Loudermilk at the Starlite Motel.

First responders were called to the motel at 211E. Pacific at around 6:00 in the morning on April 26th to a report of shots fired. They found Loudermilk on the ground in the north end of the parking lot, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Police said that several shots had been fired.

Lemmie was identified as the suspect. At 8:38 in the morning he was taken into custody following a short high speed chase involving Salina Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The chase was headed South on N. Santa Fe, when near the intersection with W. Lincoln, a long train crossing the street altered it. The suspect vehicle, a white full sized pickup truck, veered off the road and headed west driving parallel with the railroad tracks. After several hundred yards it became disabled in a muddy vacant lot. Lemmie then fled on foot, but was quickly caught.

A co-defendant, 25-year-old Amber Nicole Craig, previously pleaded no contest to charges that include:

2nd Degree Murder

Aggravated Robbery

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery

Prosecutors say Loudermilk was shot during a botched robbery committed by Lemmie and Craig.

Lemmie will be sentenced June 19