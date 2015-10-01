Group Invites Congressman, Senators to Event

Indivisible Salina has invited the Kansas congressional delegation, including Rep. Roger Marshall, Sen. Jerry Moran, and Sen. Pat Roberts, to a “People’s Town Hall”. This event, held during their Congressional District Work Period, will afford the Senators and Representative an opportunity to hear from their citizen constituents at the region’s most central location.

The event is being offered as a convenience to Kansas’ Senators and Representative Marshall. Additionally, it will afford the largest number of regional citizens an opportunity to be heard. An open microphone will allow constituents from around central Kansas to address any of the three lawmakers who attend.

The “People’s Town Hall” is scheduled for Thursday, June 1, 7:00 p.m., at the Ambassador Hotel, 1616 W Crawford, Salina.

Anticipated topics include health care; education; issues of peace and war; agriculture; climate; women’s rights; non-discrimination; economic justice; racial, ethnic, and religious diversity; immigration; and others. The time frame is estimated as 7:00-9:00.

Indivisible Salina has a facebook page in which it describes it’s purpose as “standing up against Washington’s assault on human rights, economic rights, health care, education, and the Earth’s climate, and to promote peaceful, respectful relations with all human beings within Kansas and the United States and around the world.”