Santa Stash 2017

Salina Soccer Fields Damaged

KSAL Staff - November 13, 2017 11:41 am

Salina Police are looking for someone who damaged all five grass fields at the Salina Soccer Complex.

Police say that someone drove a vehicle across the grass multiple times, tearing up the playing surface. Sometime between Friday afternoon at 4:00 and Sunday morning at 7:00, someone spun out and sped across the fields.

The Salina Soccer Complex is located at 2100 E. Magnolia Road.

Damage is estimated at $4,000.

