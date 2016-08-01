Grandson Arrested in Theft

A Salina man is accused of stealing money from his step grandfather.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, 21-year-old Jon Muldaner, Jr. was booked into the Saline County Jail on felony theft charges after he allegedly used 22 internet transactions to siphon money from an account that belongs to Jerry DeWitt.

Police say their investigation revealed that between June 12 and July 14, Muldaner used his computer to steal $3,360 from his grandfather’s bank account, transferring the money into his own account.

Police say a family member of the victim discovered a discrepancy in a bank statement and contacted authorities.