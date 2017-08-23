Grandmother: Church played role in disputed Kansas firing

The grandmother of a woman suing over her 2013 firing from the Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's office has testified the woman's failure to go to church was a factor in her dismissal.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Margie Canfield also told jurors Tuesday in Topeka, Kansas, that Kobach’s chief deputy, Eric Rucker, asked her to do the firing of granddaughter Courtney Canfield. Margie Canfield says that’s even though she didn’t work in that office and hadn’t hired her granddaughter.

Rucker countered he decided to dismiss Courtney Canfield at the deputy assistant secretary of state’s behest after she was sent home from work because of an office “altercation.”

Rucker says he asked Margie Canfield to deliver the news to her granddaughter about her firing to avoid creating an office scene.

