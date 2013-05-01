Grammy Winner Shawn Colvin to Perform Sunday in Salina

A three-time Grammy Award winning singer and song writer will perform in Salina this weekend. Shawn Colvin and her band will take the stage at the Stiefel Theatre Sunday night.

Colvin is on the road with her “Few Small Repairs 20th Anniversary Tour.” It is her first major tour with a full band since the album’s original release, and showcases Colvin performing the album in its entirety alongside a variety of hits, personal favorites and surprises from her repertoire. Multi-instrumentalist-singer Larry Campbell & his wife singer-guitarist Teresa Williams will support all dates in addition to appearing in the band.

By the time that A Few Small Repairs and “Sunny Came Home” catapulted her into the pop mainstream Shawn Colvin was already a well-established recording artist and touring performer with a resume of accolades. Her 1989 John-Leventhal-produced debut, Steady On, had taken home the Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album and subsequent releases Fat City (1992) and Cover Girl (1994) each multiple-categories nominees.

The show is at 7:30 Sunday night at the Stiefel. All tickets are $25. There is a special two-for-$25 offer with the code “COLVIN”. Additionally, you get a CD with each order (one per two for one offer).

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Stiefel box office, over the phone by calling 785-827-1998, or online.

