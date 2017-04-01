Graduating Seniors Say Final Goodbye

Smiles, tears, and hugs were mixed in with the sounds of Pomp and Circumstance over the weekend in the Salina area. Hundreds of seniors from multiple schools walked across the stage and received diplomas.

Seniors at Salina Central, Salina South, Salina Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, and Ell-Saline all graduated on Sunday. Prior to that, seniors at St. John’s Military School, Kansas Wesleyan University, Kansas State University Polytechnic, and Salina Area Technical College all graduated.

Commencement ceremonies were also celebrated in numerous other area communities.

While seniors are already gone, most other students finish classes for the year later this week.