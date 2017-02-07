Governor Knocks Senate Panel’s Tax Plan

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback says budget-balancing proposals to increase Kansas personal income taxes would cut against national trends.

Brownback said Tuesday that he thinks it’s a mistake for lawmakers to consider broad increases in income taxes to help balance the state budget.

The governor has criticized a plan from Senate GOP leaders to increase income taxes to raise $660 million in new revenues over two years. But the Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee endorsed it anyway Tuesday.

Brownback has noted repeatedly that President Donald Trump promised during his successful campaign to push for federal income tax cuts. He told reporters Tuesday, “This is going against national trends. It’s going against what’s in the best interest of Kansas to grow.”