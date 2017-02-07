Governor Knocks Senate Panel’s Tax Plan
Associated Press - February 7, 2017 11:26 am
Republican Gov. Sam Brownback says budget-balancing proposals to increase Kansas personal income taxes would cut against national trends.
Brownback said Tuesday that he thinks it’s a mistake for lawmakers to consider broad increases in income taxes to help balance the state budget.
The governor has criticized a plan from Senate GOP leaders to increase income taxes to raise $660 million in new revenues over two years. But the Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee endorsed it anyway Tuesday.
Brownback has noted repeatedly that President Donald Trump promised during his successful campaign to push for federal income tax cuts. He told reporters Tuesday, “This is going against national trends. It’s going against what’s in the best interest of Kansas to grow.”
Mkond HljionwFebruary 7, 2017 at 11:56 am
What in God’s name is wrong with this man? He gives tax breaks to the wealthiest and most well to do people in the state of Kansas and moves most of the tax burden to the working people. Causing more and more people to leave the state for greener pastures. This whole tax scam was just another way lawmakers and the good ole’ governor can get rich on the backs of the poor working men and women of this once profitable state. The only way to stop this craziness is to vote this idiot out of office!!!