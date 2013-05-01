Gov. Brownback One Step Closer to Joining Trump Administration
KSAL Staff - September 28, 2017 6:31 am
Kansas Governor Sam Brownback is one step closer to joining the Trump administration. Brownback announced yesterday he will go before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee October 4th for a confirmation hearing on his ambassadorship.
President Trump nominated Brownback to be ambassador for international religious freedom in July. If confirmed by the Senate, Brownback would move to Washington, DC, to advocate for religious freedom worldwide.
Source: MetroNews Source