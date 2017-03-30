ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 45 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 54 °F | Lo: 40 °F

Friday

Hi: 57 °F 

Lo: 43 °F

Saturday

Hi: 63 °F 

Lo: 48 °F

Sunday

Hi: 63 °F 

Lo: 43 °F

Monday

Hi: 66 °F 

Lo: 46 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 64 °F 

Lo: 43 °F

Salinas Womens Cliinic
KSN

Good Samaritan’s Truck Stolen

Associated Press - March 30, 2017 9:38 am

A woman is accused of stealing the pickup truck of a volunteer firefighter who had stopped to help her while she was stranded along Interstate 70 in Topeka then leading authorities on a chase.

23-year-old Erien Knox is charged with possession of stolen property and felony obstruction.

Authorities say a man stopped to help douse a car fire Wednesday morning along westbound I-70 and allowed the stranded female motorist to sit in his pickup truck, which the woman then drove from the scene.

A Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman says a trooper spotted the stolen pickup truck a short time later and gave chase before the woman was arrested in Wabaunsee County.

Associated Press information from: The Topeka Capital-Journal

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 