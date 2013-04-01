A World Record Kick Effort

The 10th Annual Love Chloe Kickball Jam is aiming for a world record this weekend.

“This year we are going to attempt an official Guinness World Record,” said Heidi Feyerherm, President of the Love, Chloe Foundation.

“We’ve got 500 custom kickballs that are ready to go and so anyone that comes to do the world record attempt with us, if they donate $5 they’ll get to keep that custom kickball and be part of a Guinness World Record.”

Feyerherm says the high mark on the current record stands at 350 balls kicked simultaneously.

The one day tournament will take place at the East Crawford Playing Fields on Saturday from 8am to 8pm.

Funds raised help families with children who are diagnosed with cancer in several different ways, like the “Monkey In My Chair” program that provides a “monkey kit” to the school room when the child is away for treatment.

A stuffed monkey sits in the child’s seat to help classmates remember that their friend is away at the hospital.

The idea was born out of tragedy for Feyerherm after her daughter, Chloe passed away following her battle with cancer.

