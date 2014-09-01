Gonna Be a Kick

Photo courtesy of Love Chloe Foundation website

The 10th Annual Love Chloe Kickball Jam is aiming for a world record in September – as the deadlilne for teams to sign up is fast approaching.

“This year we are going to attempt an official Guinness World Record,” said Heidi Feyerherm, President of the Love, Chloe Foundation.

“We’ve got 500 custom kickballs that are ready to go and so anyone that comes to do the world record attempt with us, if they donate $5 they’ll get to keep that custom kickball and be part of a Guinness World Record.”

Feyerherm says the high mark on the current record stands at 350 balls kicked simultaneously.

The one day tournament will take place at the East Crawford Playing Fields Saturday, September 16, on Markley Road from 8am to 8pm.

Team registration fee is $300 and the deadline to sign up is Friday, September 1. The coed double elimination tournament is open for teams of 10 to 14 players.

Each player will get a team shirt, lunch and will be eligible to win prizes.

Trophies awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. A trophy is also awarded for the team that shows the most Team Spirit.

Funds raised help families with children who are diagnosed with cancer in several different ways, like the “Monkey In My Chair” program that provides a “monkey kit” to the school room when the child is away for treatment.

A stuffed monkey sits in the child’s seat to help classmates remember that their friend is away at the hospital.

The idea was born out of tragedy for Feyerherm after her daughter, Chloe passed away following her battle with cancer.

Registration is limited to the first 20 teams to sign up. Learn more at www.LoveChloe.org