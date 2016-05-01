Golf Tourney to Benefit Veterans

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council will host the Seventh Annual Armed Forces Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 20 at Great Life Golf and Fitness, 1800 S. Marymount Road in Salina, KS.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Salina Military Emergency Relief Fund, which assists service members in need and is sustained through donations and the golf tournament. The relief fund was spearheaded in 2012 by the late Salina business leader, philanthropist and Veteran Charlie Walker.

The tournament consists of a four person team scramble, two flights, and costs $240 per team (green fees, a golf cart, and lunch provided). Mulligan and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Prizes will be available for teams and individuals. Registration for the tournament will begin at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

For more information about the Salina Military Emergency Relief Fund, or to register a team for the golf tournament, call Vern Hopkins, Military Affairs Council Chairman, at (785) 826-0353.

To make a donation toward the Salina Military Relief Fund, call Sandy Cole at (785) 827-9301, or send a check/money order to: Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council, 120 W. Ash Street, Salina, KS, 67401.