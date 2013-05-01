Saline County Volunteers Honored

Seven Saline County residents have been recognized with special awards from Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland for their extraordinary service as volunteers.

Heather Corl, Monty Hole and Chris Parker each received the Appreciation Pin for displaying excellent service in delivering the Girl Scout mission to one or more geographic areas or communities. Corl, the leader of Girl Scout Troop 20906, is active in Girl Scout Service Unit 203, helped manage the My Way Badge overnight for local Girl Scouts, and steps up to help “wherever help is needed,” her nominator said.

Hole, a troop support volunteer for Girl Scout Troop 20932 who is also active in Boy Scouts, “always finds time to help” and attends all Girl Scout Service Unit meetings, his nominator said. He helps manage area Girl Scout events and camps, including the Harry Potter Camp and the Girl Scout Way Camp at the Museum of Scouting in Salina.

Parker, a troop support volunteer for Girl Scout Troop 20929, has used his talents to assist his daughter’s troop and also the Girl Scout Service Unit. “Anytime the Service Unit needs something built, Chris does it,” his nominator said, noting Parker has helped with everything from hauling large amounts of cookies to building a 20-foot snowman for the Girl Scout float during Salina’s Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights.

Four other Girl Scout volunteers, all from Salina, received Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Volunteer of Excellence Award for displaying excellent service in delivering the Girl Scout mission as they work directly with the girls in a troop, camp or activity: Alicia Retter, leader of Troop 20923; Lisa Dockstader, leader of Troop 20903; Bree Levin, leader of Troop 20954; and Kalie Christenson, troop support volunteer for Troop 20954.

“Our volunteers dedicate their time and talents to empowering girls to take the lead and make a difference in their communities,” said Liz Workman, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. “They are key to our mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.”