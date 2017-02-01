Gin Blossoms Coming to Salina

A multi platinum rock band that his been charting hits since the 1990s is coming to Salina. The Gin Blossoms are coming to the Stiefel Theater.

From their late 80s start as Arizona’s top indie rock outfit, the Gin Blossoms have drawn critical applause and massive popular success for their trademark brand of chiming guitars, introspective lyricism, and irresistible melodies. The Gin Blossoms soon unfurled a chain of crossover favorites spanning five different formats, from “Hey Jealousy” and “Until I Fall Away” to “Follow You Down” and the Grammy nominated “As Long As It Matters,” earning the band sales in excess of 10 million in the U.S. alone.

The Gin Blossoms will play the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Saturday April 29th. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th. Ticket prices start at $38. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Stiefel box office, over the phone by calling 785-827-1998, or online. Stiefel Friends can purchase tickets early.