Ghost Tours Return to Fort Riley

Costumed storytellers guide visitors on the tour. (Fort Riley photo)

Put on a comfortable pair of walking shoes, grab a jacket, and get ready to have a shiver go up your spine. You can take a tour to experience for yourself the stories and legends that have haunted historic Fort Riley.

The Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, or HASFR, offers its 21st annual Ghost Tour Oct. 29 between 4 and 7:40 p.m. Tours depart from the west side of Cavalry Parade Field every 20 minutes, with the last tour departing at 7:20 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Costumed storytellers will guide visitors around historic main post while narrating iconic classics like The Lady in Chains and The Custer House Teddy Bear Ghost, as well as stories from the most recent 2014 Ghost Book.

This is a walking tour, covering just over a mile in about 45 to 60 minutes.

Guests may purchase a Fast Pass for $5 to move to the front of the line. Books that tell the stories of ghosts at Fort Riley will also be available for purchase. All proceeds support HASFR.

For more information about the tours, visit http://www.fortrileyhistoricalsociety.org/ghost-tours.html or email hasfrghostess@gmail.com.

Visitors without a Department of Defense ID card are reminded to enter Fort Riley through the Henry Gate and get a pass at the visitor center which closes at 5 p.m. For details about access procedures, call (785) 239-2982 or visit http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” button.

