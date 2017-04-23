Getting Ready to Unwrap New Sculptures

Slim was the "People's Choice".

Out with the old, in with the new. The 2017 version of Sculpture Tour Salina will be unveiled in a couple of weeks.

The 22 sculptures that have been in Downtown Salina for the past year are coming down to make way for a group of 22 new sculptures.

All of the new sculptures will be unveiled simultaneously on Saturday, May 6th. This year there will be 22 sculptures, from 18 guitarists, in 10 states.

The kickoff of the walking sculpture tour, which is now in its seventh year, will be highlighted by live music in Campbell Plaza, balloons, popcorn, and airbrush tattoos.

While taking the tour, you can vote for the “people’s choice” favorite. Sculpture Tour Salina ballots can be found downtown near the crosswalks and deposited in one of six marked ballot boxes. Voting closes December 31, 2017.

The 2016 People’s Choice winner was “Slim” by Dale Lewis. It was located in the 100 Block of North Santa Fe. “Slim” will be placed in an elevated planter at the south entrance to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Previous People’s Choice Award winners include:

2011 – “Watch Dog” by Louise Peterson; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

2012 – “Sweet Kisses” by Marianne Caroselli; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

2013 – “Farmer” by Lawrence Starck; On display in Campbell Plaza, Downtown

2014 – “Next Up” by James Haire; On display at the Oakdale Park Tennis Courts

2015 – “Daughters of Peace” by Benjamin Victor; on display inside the Salina City / County Building

2016 – “Slim” by Dale Lewis; will go on display at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Other than purchasing the People’s Choice winner, Sculpture Tour Salina is entirely privately funded. Multiple sculptures are temporarily displayed in the downtown area for a year. Each sculpture is for sale, with the City of Salina purchasing the People’s Choice winner for permanent display.

Private businesses have a history of purchasing some of the sculptures. Most recently Bennington State Bank purchased “Eggcited”, which depicts Humpty Dumpty sitting on a stack of books. “Eggcited”, which has been touring area grade schools, will go on permanent display in the children’s department at the Salina Public Library.