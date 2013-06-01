UPDATE: Missing Man Found

A 60-year-old man who was being sought by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office has been found.

Deputies had bee looking for Junious Thompson, who had been staying in trailer at the KOA Campground west of Salina. He had last been heard from about 8pm Monday night when he texted friends to complain about numbness in his hand.

He was located Wednesday afternoon.

—

ORIGINAL – Authorities are looking for a 60-year-old man who has been living at a Salina campground.

Owners of the KOA Campground, 1109 W. Diamond Drive contacted the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday to report a missing person.

Deputies say that Junious Thompson was last heard from about 8pm Monday night when he texted his friends to complain about numbness in his hand.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, Thompson uses the City Go Bus system to travel around town. He is a Georgia resident who has been living in his trailer on a lot at the campground.

Thompson is a white, 60-year-old male who is 6-feet 2-inches tall, 203 pounds with green eyes, graying brown hair and goatee.

He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Junious Thompson is urged to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.