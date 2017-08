Salina Police are investigating a burglary from a north side storage unit.

Police say sometime between August 11 and August 24, someone cut the lock on a storage shed at City Wide Storage, 440 N. Ohio and stole a Generac GP 3300 portable generator and a Bosch hammer drill and case.

Loss is listed at $1010.

Salina engineering firm, Wilson and Company had been renting the space.