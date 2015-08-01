Gash and Dash Arrest Made

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital for stitches after her ex-husband allegedly hit her in the head with a flashlight.

Police arrested 44-year-old Eric Reinbold on Wednesday after a couple of alleged domestic violence incidents at his ex-wife’s home in the 800 block of Cedar.

Police say a 42-year-old woman was on her front porch smoking a cigarette around 4am when she heard her ex-husband yelling at her in the yard. He then tried to block her path to the door but she was able to enter the house, moments later he threw a flashlight at her, gashing the back of her head.

The couple’s 17-year-old daughter tried to get her father to leave, but he pushed her and then reportedly threatened he was going to get a gun, “And take care of all of you.”

Officers say he struck the metal swing set with his truck as he drove away. On Wednesday afternoon police were called back to the same address after Reinbold was found sleeping in a bedroom.

Her friend, 40-year old Kevin Closs had accompanied her to the home to pick up some clothes and an argument ensued between the three.

At one point Eric Reinbold threatened Closs by telling him he was going to put a bullet in his head.

Reinbold fled on foot and was found a short time later and taken into custody. No gun was found.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include domestic aggravated battery, criminal threats and damage to property.

