Gas Stolen from Firehouse
KSAL Staff - February 3, 2017 11:38 am
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 250 gallons of fuel was stolen from a rural firehouse sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.
Deputies were called to Rural Fire District #5 Thursday after volunteers discovered the locks on the fuel tank had been damaged and $550 in gas was poured into a mobile tank and stolen.
Thieves caused nearly $100 in damages to the locks and fuel nozzle at the facility, located at 1800 N. Simpson Road in east Saline County.