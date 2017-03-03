UPDATE: Classes Cancelled at South

A gas leak at Salina South High School prompted officials to dismiss early.

Officials initially thought that they were going to be able to get the problem resolved and the building aired out adequately, but that turned out not to be the case.

The gas leak is fixed, but school was cancelled because of the time it will take to air out the building.

USD 305 tells KSAL News that a decision was made at 9:45 to dismiss for the rest of the day.

According to the district: Students with private transportation were released to their cars at 9:50AM.

Parents/guardians can pick up students in the SE parking lot at the pool. Students will be held in the gym until parents/guardians arrive.

Bussing was arranged for students who require bus transportation. Wednesday morning students at South HS were relocated to the gym while a suspected gas leak was investigated. The Salina Fire Department and Kansas Gas Service were contacted and the suspected gas leak was isolated. Authorities began airing out the building, which became a lengthier process than expected. Because all students and staff were housed in the gym and due to the undetermined length of time before the whole building would be accessible to students and staff, students were released at approximately 10:00 a.m. South High School closed for the remainder of the day. Dr. Hardy, superintendent, thanks local authorities for their expertise and the South High students for their cooperation. He praises school staff for their efforts on behalf of the students.

ORIGINAL: A gas leak prompted a brief evacuation at a Salina high school early Wednesday morning.

According to USD 305, a possible leak at Salina South High School was discovered. Students were relocated to a unaffected, safe area of the building.

The Salina Fire Department responded, determined there was a leak, and found the source. Once the issue was resolved firefighters aired out the building.

Classes were expected to resume by 9:00.