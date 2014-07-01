Game Wardens Wanted

If you’ve dreamt of working as a game warden for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) the first step is completing testing and assessment, which will occur on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Crisis City Training Complex, 8 miles southwest of Salina. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resources, or a bachelor’s degree with at least 24 semester hours of natural resources coursework. Accepted applicants will be screened, tested, and assessed for entry into the pool of qualified individuals who may receive offers for employment as a Natural Resource Officer I. Application packets must be postmarked no later than Friday, October 27, 2017 to be considered.

To apply for the upcoming testing and assessment, applicants must first register with the State of Kansas by completing the personal information registration form at www.da.ks.gov/ps/aaa/recruitment/. A State of Kansas Applicant ID Number will then be provided.

Next, applicants must submit an application packet containing each of the following items:

1) Letter of interest (include your State of Kansas ID Number)

2) Detailed resume

3) College transcript(s) (unofficial copies are acceptable as long as the degree is conferred)

4) KDWPT employment application, which can be found at ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Jobs

5) Authorization to release information form found at ksoutdoors.com/KDWPTInfo/Jobs (This must be witnessed and signed by a KDWPT employee or signed in front of and notarized by a notary public.

6) Kansas Tax Clearance Certificate located at www.ksrevenue.org/taxclearance.html (A Tax Clearance is a comprehensive tax account review to determine and ensure that an individual’s account is compliant with all primary Kansas Tax Laws.)

Application packets should be e-mailed to kdwpt.kdwprecruitment@ks.gov or mailed to Human Resources, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, 512 SE 25th Ave., Pratt, Kansas 67124. Applicants will be notified whether or not they have been selected to participate in the initial testing and assessment.

KDWPT reserves the right to conduct a background check on all qualified applicants.

For more information, contact the KDWPT Law Enforcement Division at (620) 672-5911.

Story From Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism

